Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Picks up two points Sunday
Vlasic scored his seventh goal of the season and had an assist in Sunday's win over Anaheim.
Vlasic has picked up his play of late and is starting to demonstrate more of his offensive capabilities. The workhorse blueliner has notched three goals and six points in his last six games, bringing him to 17 points in 45 games on the season. He's more valuable to the Sharks than he is to fantasy goers, but his offensive awareness and heavy ice time still make him an asset in most settings.
