Vlasic suited up and blocked four shots in Monday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Jets.

Vlasic hadn't played in the Sharks' first four games in February, but he filled in for Timothy Liljegren (upper body), who was injured versus the Flames on Sunday. Given that the Sharks are in a rebuild, it's not a surprise to see Vlasic serve as a part-time player at age 37. He has contributed two assists, five shots on net, 13 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating over eight appearances this season after missing nearly three months due to a back injury.