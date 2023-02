Vlasic notched an assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

Vlasic had a shot that generated a rebound for Alexander Barabanov to score on for the Sharks' lone tally. Vlasic doesn't chip in consistent offense, but he's managed three helpers over his last six outings. The 35-year-old is at 15 points -- his highest total since 2019-20 -- with 48 shots on net, 81 blocked shots and a minus-11 rating through 55 contests.