Vlasic supplied an assist and blocked two shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Bruins.
Vlasic has a goal and three assists during his current four-game point streaks. He's also gone plus-2 with six blocked shots in that span. The 35-year-old blueliner is up to 12 points, 63 blocked shots, 34 shots on net and a minus-11 rating in 41 contests, so he's probably only an option in deeper fantasy formats.
