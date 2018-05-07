Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Pointless against Vegas
Vlasic failed to register a point in six games versus the Golden Knights.
Vlasic ended the year on a 13-game goal drought, during which he garnered a mere two assists. Although he struggled at the end, the blueliner set a career high for goals (11) this season and recorded his third 30-plus point campaign. The 31-year-old is locked in through the 2025-26 campaign and will see his cap hit jump to $7 million next year.
