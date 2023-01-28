Vlasic (illness) is expected to return to the lineup Saturday against Pittsburgh, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Vlasic, who sat out Friday's contest versus Carolina, has 11 points, 41 shots on goal, 74 blocks and 26 hits in 49 games this season. He is slated to replace Scott Harrington on the back end.
