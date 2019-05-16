Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Posts helper
Vlasic notched an assist, two shots and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Blues in Game 3.
Vlasic has two goals and three helpers in his last six games, making him a semi-regular contributor to the Sharks offense. He's added 16 blocked shots in that span, adding a little non-scoring value for fantasy owners.
More News
-
Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Offers helper•
-
Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Rare two-goal game•
-
Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Generates assist•
-
Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Assists on game-winner•
-
Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Will dress for Game 4•
-
Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: In consideration for Game 5•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...