Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Posts helper

Vlasic notched an assist, two shots and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Blues in Game 3.

Vlasic has two goals and three helpers in his last six games, making him a semi-regular contributor to the Sharks offense. He's added 16 blocked shots in that span, adding a little non-scoring value for fantasy owners.

