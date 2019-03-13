Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Posts three points
Vlasic scored a goal and posted two assists in a 5-4 victory against the Jets on Tuesday.
Owners will love this offensive outburst, but it doesn't even begin to make up for the disappointing season Vlasic has experienced on the scoring sheet. His goal was just his second of 2018-19, and coming into the night, he had half as many points as he did last season. Vlasic has seen a significant drop off in shots on goal per game, but his shooting percentage has also plummeted from 6.8 percent last season to 2.5 percent in 2018-19. He has two goals and 19 points with a minus-7 rating in 60 games this season.
