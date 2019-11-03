Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Pots shorthanded goal
Vlasic scored a shorthanded goal on two shots and added a pair of blocked shots in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Canucks.
Vlasic has points in consecutive games and three points in 15 appearances overall this year. The defensive blueliner also has 19 blocked shots, but that's actually a bit of a slow pace for Vlasic. The 32-year-old also has a minus-10 rating in 2019-20, weighing down an already substandard stat line.
