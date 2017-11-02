Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Questionable after high hit

Vlasic is considered questionable against the Ducks on Saturday after taking a high hit from Nashville's Ryan Johansen, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

While the league won't be doling out any additional punishment for Johansen, fans no doubt will question the legality of the hit. If the blueliner can't give it a go, Dylan DeMelo would seem to be the most likely candidate to slot into the game-day lineup.