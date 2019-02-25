Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Rare offensive outburst

Vlasic picked up two assists in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Red Wings.

The veteran blueliner has just one goal and 14 points through 53 games, and he hasn't even been a defensive stalwart this season. Without a huge turnaround down the stretch Vlasic's minus-11 rating would be the first time he's finished in the red since he was a wet-behind-the-ears 20-year-old in 2007-08. Despite the mediocre numbers, he still occupies a key top-four role for a Sharks squad in the hunt for the best record in the Western Conference, and Vlasic should see heavy minutes over the season's final weeks.