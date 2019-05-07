Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Rare two-goal game
Vlasic scored twice on three shots and blocked four shots in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Avalanche in Game 6.
It's only the second two-goal game of Vlasic's career. The blueliner has three points in his last two games, accounting for all of his offense in the series. He's added 17 blocked shots in six outings, but aside from Monday's goal burst, he isn't likely to produce much on offense.
