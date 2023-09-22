Vlasic (lower body) participated with Group C at the Sharks' on-ice practice session Thursday, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Vlasic missed three games with the injury at the tail end of 2022-23. The 36-year-old defenseman could see a second-pairing role to begin this season, as the Sharks will need someone capable of eating minutes after Erik Karlsson was dealt to the Penguins. Vlasic had 18 points and 116 blocked shots in 78 outings a year ago.