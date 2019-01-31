Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Ready to roll Saturday

Vlasic (undisclosed) declared himself healthy and says he will return to the lineup for Saturday's game against the Coyotes, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Vlasic should improve a Sharks' blue line that has contributed to the team allowing six goals in each of the final four first-half games. The veteran blueliner has posted one of his worst seasons to date, posting just 11 points and a minus-13 rating over 42 games, but he still has some time to turn it around.