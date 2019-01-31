Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Ready to roll Saturday
Vlasic (undisclosed) declared himself healthy and says he will return to the lineup for Saturday's game against the Coyotes, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Vlasic should improve a Sharks' blue line that has contributed to the team allowing six goals in each of the final four first-half games. The veteran blueliner has posted one of his worst seasons to date, posting just 11 points and a minus-13 rating over 42 games, but he still has some time to turn it around.
More News
-
Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Remains out Tuesday•
-
Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Sitting versus Panthers•
-
Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Game-time decision Monday•
-
Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Lands on IR•
-
Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Remains out Wednesday•
-
Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Won't be in action Tuesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 18
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...