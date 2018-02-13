Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Records apple against Anaheim

Vlasic notched an assist and blocked three shots during a 3-2 shootout victory over Anaheim on Sunday.

With 14 points (six goals, eight assists) in 20 games since the New Year, Vlasic has certainly picked up his point scoring pace as of late. The 30-year-old is also filling the statsheet by putting his body in front of the puck, as his 116 blocked shots ranks 13th in the NHL. While Vlasic's point production will surely regress to his typical mean, he's averaging 22:43 of ice time per game, and remains a key cog in San Jose's defensive corps.