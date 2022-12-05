Vlasic produced an assist, three shots on goal and three blocked shots in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Sabres.

Vlasic helped out on an Oskar Lindblom goal in the third period. With three assists in his last seven outings, Vlasic has enjoyed a bit of a bounce-back campaign on offense. That's still not much since he was never a particularly notable scoring threat -- he's at seven assists in 28 games, halfway to matching the 14 points he put up in 75 outings last year. He's added 27 shots on net, 43 blocked shots and a minus-8 rating this season while returning to a top-four role on an inexperienced blue line.