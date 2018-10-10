Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Records multi-point night versus Flyers
Vlasic posted two assists and a plus-3 rating in a 8-2 victory against the Flyers on Tuesday.
The veteran defenseman was involved early, earning a secondary assist on Joe Pavelski's first goal, and then the primary helper on Evander Kane's second score. The 31-year-old defenseman is off to a great start this season. Offensively, Vlasic definitely takes a back seat to Brent Burns and Erik Karlsson, but Vlasic is tied with Karlsson with three assists in the first four games of 2017-18.
