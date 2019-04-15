Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Remains day-to-day

Vlasic (undisclosed) is still considered day-to-day leading into Tuesday's Game 4 matchup with the Golden Knights, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

While it's certainly better than week-to-week, the fact that Vlasic remains day-to-day doesn't bode well for his availability Tuesday. The Montreal native registered a goal and an assist in Game 1, then failed to get on the scoresheet in Game 2 after logging just 7:02 of ice time before getting hurt. If the blueliner does in fact miss his second straight game, Tim Heed figures to continue deputizing in his stead.