Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Remains day-to-day
Vlasic (undisclosed) is still considered day-to-day leading into Tuesday's Game 4 matchup with the Golden Knights, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.
While it's certainly better than week-to-week, the fact that Vlasic remains day-to-day doesn't bode well for his availability Tuesday. The Montreal native registered a goal and an assist in Game 1, then failed to get on the scoresheet in Game 2 after logging just 7:02 of ice time before getting hurt. If the blueliner does in fact miss his second straight game, Tim Heed figures to continue deputizing in his stead.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...