Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Remains out Tuesday
Vlasic (undisclosed) will not rejoin the lineup for the final game of the first half Tuesday against the Capitals, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
Vlasic will thus wait until after the All-Star break for his next opportunity to rejoin the lines Feb. 2 against the Coyotes. Given the extended rest he will receive and his game-time decision status for Monday and Tuesday, it seems likely the added rest will allow him to return. The lineup hasn't been announced for the contest, but the Sharks still have seven defensemen to choose from, though the absence of Vlasic and Erik Karlsson (undisclosed) continues to leave San Jose with a number of inexperienced members along the blue line.
More News
-
Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Sitting versus Panthers•
-
Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Game-time decision Monday•
-
Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Lands on IR•
-
Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Remains out Wednesday•
-
Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Won't be in action Tuesday•
-
Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: No-go Saturday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 17
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...