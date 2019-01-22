Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Remains out Tuesday

Vlasic (undisclosed) will not rejoin the lineup for the final game of the first half Tuesday against the Capitals, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

Vlasic will thus wait until after the All-Star break for his next opportunity to rejoin the lines Feb. 2 against the Coyotes. Given the extended rest he will receive and his game-time decision status for Monday and Tuesday, it seems likely the added rest will allow him to return. The lineup hasn't been announced for the contest, but the Sharks still have seven defensemen to choose from, though the absence of Vlasic and Erik Karlsson (undisclosed) continues to leave San Jose with a number of inexperienced members along the blue line.