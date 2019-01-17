Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Remains out Wednesday
Vlasic (undisclosed) will remain out of commission Wednesday versus the Coyotes, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.
Vlasic remains on the mend and is set to miss his seventh consecutive contest Wednesday. The blueliner's absence hasn't halted the team's success, having won all six of the games without him. It's unclear exactly when the veteran blueliner will return to action, but the Sharks still have three games ahead before the All-Star break.
