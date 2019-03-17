Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Riding four-game point streak

Vlasic generated another assist and added five blocked shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Predators.

The stay-at-home defender is on a four-game point streak, with a goal and five helpers in that span. For the season, he has 21 points in 62 games, as well as 101 blocks. He's averaging 21:09 per game this year, although he's only skated that much in one of his last 10 appearances, despite injuries to Erik Karlsson (groin) and Radim Simek (leg) weakening the Sharks' blue line.