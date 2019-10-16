Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Rough start to season
Vlasic has gone scoreless while posting a minus-8 rating through six games this campaign.
The Sharks have had a dysfunctional start to the season, which is part of the reason Vlasic has struggled early on. However, the 32-year-old will be used sparingly on the power play this year, and instead will be tasked with shutting down the opposition's top offensive threats on a nightly basis, which will put a hard cap on his fantasy upside. At this point, Vlasic can be ignored in most formats.
