Vlasic is averaging a career-high 24:22 of ice time per game but has yet to score a point this season.
After scoring at least 20 points in six straight seasons, Vlasic recorded just 15 points in 70 games last year. His massive increase in ice time may not be sustainable and his lack of powerplay involvement will hinder his fantasy ceiling.
