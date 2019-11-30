Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Scores fourth goal
Vlasic posted one goal on one shot with a plus-2 rating, two blocks and a hit in a 4-1 victory against the Kings on Friday.
That shot on net was his first since he scored against Detroit on Nov. 16. Vlasic has scored three goals on his last nine shots, including two on his last two shots. That gives him four goals already, which is more than last season, but he also has an unsustainable 17.4 shooting percentage. Vlasic is bound to see a regression in scoring, especially if he continues to average under 1.0 shot per game.
