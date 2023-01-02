Vlasic scored a goal in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Sunday marked Vlasic's 1,200th regular-season game, all coming with the Sharks. He celebrated the occasion with his first goal of the season, and the 77th of his career. He's gotten on the scoresheet in consecutive contests for the second time this year, but he remains a mostly defensive presence. Vlasic has 10 points, 31 shots on net, 60 blocked shots and a minus-10 rating through 39 outings.