Vlasic scored a goal on four shots and blocked four shots in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Kraken.

Vlasic broke a scoreless deadlock in the third period with his fourth goal in the last eight games. That stretch accounts for all of his goals this season, and he's added one assist, 37 shots on net, 51 blocked shots and a minus-11 rating through 28 appearances. While he was an occasional healthy scratch earlier in the campaign, injuries to Mario Ferraro (lower body) and Henry Thrun (shoulder) have opened up more consistent playing time for Vlasic in January.