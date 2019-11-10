Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Sets up game-tying goal

Vlasic recorded an assist and two blocked shots in Saturday's 2-1 shootout win over the Predators.

Vlasic had the secondary helper on Tomas Hertl's tally, which was the Sharks' only goal in regulation. Vlasic has been limited to four points in 18 contests this year, but three of his points have come in the last five games. The 32-year-old has added 25 blocks and 21 shots on goal.