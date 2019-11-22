Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Sets up overtime winner

Vlasic registered an assist and three blocked shots in Thursday's 2-1 overtime win over the Golden Knights.

The defenseman has found a groove on offense in November, with five of his six points coming in 10 games this month. Vlasic has added 31 blocked shots and 22 shots on goal in 23 appearances in 2019-20. He's still not much of an asset for fantasy owners outside of deeper formats.