Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Should be good to go

Per Kevin Kurz of The Athletic, Vlasic should be considered "questionable or even probable" for Saturday's game against Tampa Bay.

Vlasic suffered a minor undisclosed injury during Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Avalanche, but he doesn't appear to be in any danger of missing Saturday's contest. The Sharks will hope that ends up being the case, as he's played well recently, notching four assists in his last five games. All signs point to Vlasic suiting up against the Lightning, but we'll release another update on his status if he's unexpectedly ruled out.