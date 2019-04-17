Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Sitting out Tuesday
Vlasic (undisclosed) won't play in Game 4 versus the Golden Knights on Tuesday, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Vlasic will miss his second straight game due to this mystery condition. With Vlasic out, Brenden Dillon bumps up to the top pairing with Brent Burns while Tim Heed enters the lineup.
