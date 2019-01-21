Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Sitting versus Panthers
Vlasic (undisclosed) is not in the lineup for Monday's road game in Florida, Paul Gackle of BANG Sports reports.
It will be Vlasic's eight straight absence, as the defenseman has been out since Jan. 2. San Jose's next (and final) game before an extended break comes Tuesday in Washington, so Vlasic figures to be in tough to crack the lineup before the All-Star Game. He'll most likely return after it, perhaps as early as Feb. 2 versus the Coyotes.
