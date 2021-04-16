Vlasic (upper body) is on track to return to the lineup for Friday's matchup with Minnesota, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Vlasic will likely slot into a bottom-four role for Friday's contest. The veteran blueliner has tallied five points while posting a minus-4 rating in 37 games this season.
