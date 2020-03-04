Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Slings helper Tuesday

Vlasic recorded an assist and a pair of blocked shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Vlasic set up Evander Kane on an odd-man rush for the latter's second goal of the game. The 32-year-old Vlasic has picked up assists in consecutive outings. The blueliner has 15 points, 89 blocks, 69 shots on goal and a minus-7 rating through 66 contests this year -- he may fall short of the 20-point threshold for the first time since the lockout-shortened 2013 campaign.