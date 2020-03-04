Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Slings helper Tuesday
Vlasic recorded an assist and a pair of blocked shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs.
Vlasic set up Evander Kane on an odd-man rush for the latter's second goal of the game. The 32-year-old Vlasic has picked up assists in consecutive outings. The blueliner has 15 points, 89 blocks, 69 shots on goal and a minus-7 rating through 66 contests this year -- he may fall short of the 20-point threshold for the first time since the lockout-shortened 2013 campaign.
More News
-
Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Picks up helper Saturday•
-
Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Helpers in back-to-back outings•
-
Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Snaps long cold spell•
-
Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Stuck in rut•
-
Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Earns assist in 1,000th game•
-
Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Scores fourth goal•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.