Vlasic recorded an assist in Wednesday's 8-5 loss to the Kraken.

Vlasic has collected four assists over his last six games, accounting for all but one of his points this season. The 35-year-old defenseman helped out on an Alexander Barabanov goal in the third period. In addition to five helpers, Vlasic has 20 shots on net, 28 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating through 22 appearances while logging bottom-four minutes.