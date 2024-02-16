Vlasic registered an assist, three blocked shots, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Flames.

Vlasic went into the All-Star break on a three-game goal streak. While he's not tickling the twine after the two-week break, he was able to pick up his first helper since Dec. 7 in this contest. The 36-year-old defenseman went from an occasional scratch to a lineup staple in January. He's now at seven points, 43 shots on net, 58 blocked shots and a minus-9 rating through 31 appearances. Vlasic is unlikely to score enough to help in fantasy.