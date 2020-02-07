Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Snaps long cold spell
Vlasic registered an assist, two shots on net, two blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Oilers.
Vlasic was held off the scoresheet in 19 straight games before his helper Thursday. Usually a solid depth option, the 32-year-old has been far from it this sesaon. He's at 11 points, 75 blocks and 53 shots in 55 contests. On an inconsistent Sharks team, there's little reason to believe Vlasic will pick up the pace over the final two months.
More News
-
Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Stuck in rut•
-
Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Earns assist in 1,000th game•
-
Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Scores fourth goal•
-
Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Sets up overtime winner•
-
Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Finds twine in win•
-
Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Sets up game-tying goal•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.