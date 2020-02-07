Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Snaps long cold spell

Vlasic registered an assist, two shots on net, two blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Oilers.

Vlasic was held off the scoresheet in 19 straight games before his helper Thursday. Usually a solid depth option, the 32-year-old has been far from it this sesaon. He's at 11 points, 75 blocks and 53 shots in 55 contests. On an inconsistent Sharks team, there's little reason to believe Vlasic will pick up the pace over the final two months.