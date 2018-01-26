Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Stays hot in home loss
Vlasic scored a goal and added an assist in a 6-5 loss to the Rangers on Thursday.
Vlasic is now up to 20 points on the season, nine of which have come in the last eight games. If the veteran blueliner managers to keep chipping in offensively at least semi-regularly down the stretch, he conceivably has a shot at landing within earshot of his career-high 39 points from 2015-16.
