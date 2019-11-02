Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Still lacking offense
Vlasic is up to a goal and an assist in 14 games this season.
The 32-year-old defenseman's goal came Oct. 22 against the Sabres, while his assist was on a Barclay Goodrow goal in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Jets. Vlasic hasn't produced fewer than 23 points in the last six seasons, but an incredibly slow start to 2019-20 could threaten that streak of solid production.
