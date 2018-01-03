Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Strong outing against Habs

Vlasic scored his fourth goal of the season, had an assist and fired six shots on goal in Tuesday's win over the Canadiens.

Vlasic logged 22:20 of ice time in the victory and got on the scoresheet for the first time in nine games. The 30-year-old is a workhorse and extremely valuable to San Jose, but he's only got 11 points through 36 contests and is failing to produce much with the man advantage. He's still a valuable blueliner in deeper formats, but the lack of consistent offense makes him a tough play in most shallow leagues.