Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Strong outing against Habs
Vlasic scored his fourth goal of the season, had an assist and fired six shots on goal in Tuesday's win over the Canadiens.
Vlasic logged 22:20 of ice time in the victory and got on the scoresheet for the first time in nine games. The 30-year-old is a workhorse and extremely valuable to San Jose, but he's only got 11 points through 36 contests and is failing to produce much with the man advantage. He's still a valuable blueliner in deeper formats, but the lack of consistent offense makes him a tough play in most shallow leagues.
