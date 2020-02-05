Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Stuck in rut

Vlasic fired two shots on net and notched a plus-1 rating across 24:04 in Tuesday's 3-1 win over Calgary.

Vlasic produced his 10th point of the season in his 1,000th career game back on Dec. 14, but he's been stuck in a 19-game pointless streak since then. The 32-year-old has been been a drag for fantasy purposes during the slump, registering a minus-10 rating, 18 shots on net and 21 blocked shots. It's likely he finishes below 20 points this year for the first time since the 2012-13 lockout season.