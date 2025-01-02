Vlasic (back) will be in the lineup versus Tampa Bay on Thursday, Max Miller of NHL.com reports.
Vlasic will make his 2024-25 season debut after missing the opening months of the campaign due to his back problem. Considering the veteran blueliner hasn't topped the 20-point threshold since 2018-19, when he needed 72 games to do it, fantasy players probably shouldn't be banking on him to reach that mark this year either.
More News
-
Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Traveling with team•
-
Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Getting closer•
-
Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Lands on IR•
-
Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Considered week-to-week•
-
Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Won't face Ducks•
-
Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Missing start of training camp•