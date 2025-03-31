Vlasic (upper body) will return to the lineup Sunday against the Kings, per Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now.
Vlasic will replace Jimmy Schuldt (undisclosed) in the lineup after sitting out four games due to an upper-body injury. Vlasic hasn't cracked the scoresheet since Jan. 14 versus Detroit, so his return won't move the needle for many fantasy managers.
