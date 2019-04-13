Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Sunday status unclear
Speaking to the media Saturday, head coach Pete DeBoer did not have an update on Vlasic's undisclosed injury, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.
The lack of update suggests Vlasic is a long shot to suit up for Game 3 on Sunday. The Sharks' defenseman played sparingly in Game 2, logging 7:02 of ice time before being forced out of the game with an undisclosed injury.
More News
-
Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Leaves with injury•
-
Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Deuces wild in Game 1•
-
Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Assist machine•
-
Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Delivers assist•
-
Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Riding four-game point streak•
-
Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Posts three points•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...