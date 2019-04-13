Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Sunday status unclear

Speaking to the media Saturday, head coach Pete DeBoer did not have an update on Vlasic's undisclosed injury, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

The lack of update suggests Vlasic is a long shot to suit up for Game 3 on Sunday. The Sharks' defenseman played sparingly in Game 2, logging 7:02 of ice time before being forced out of the game with an undisclosed injury.

