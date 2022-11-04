Vlasic suffered a lower-body injury in Thursday's game versus the Panthers, but head coach David Quinn is optimistic the defenseman will be ready for Saturday's game against the Ducks, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Vlasic was in and out of the locker room a couple of times, staying in for good in the third period. The 35-year-old's had trouble with injuries for a while, but it sounds like this one is a minor issue. His status will be updated prior to Saturday's contest.