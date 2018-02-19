Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Tacks on two more assists

Vlasic picked up two assists and was a plus-4 in Sunday's win over the Stars.

Vlasic has been getting the job done of late, riding a four-game point streak to give himself 27 points in 58 games on the season. He hasn't produced much on the power play, but the 30-year-old continues to log heavy minutes in all situations. With five goals and 14 points in his last 19 games, Vlasic can be rolled out with confidence on a San Jose team contending for a playoff spot.