Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Two assists before Christmas break

Vlasic had two assists, include one on the power play, in a 4-3 loss to the Coyotes on Saturday.

Vlasic gave the Sharks a Christmas gift with his power-play point, as it was his first one of the season. Pickles has only averaged 42 seconds per game with the extra man, so it's not surprising he hasn't contributed much on that front. It's been a bit of a rough season for the veteran defenseman, as he has only one goal through 38 games, and he has a minus-16 rating.