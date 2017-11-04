Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Unavailable Saturday

Vlasic (upper body) won't play Saturday against the Ducks.

Vlasic is still feeling the effects of the high hit he took from Nashville's Ryan Johansen on Wednesday, so Dylan Demelo will occupy his spot in the lineup against Anaheim. The Sharks should release another update on the veteran blueliner's status ahead of Wednesday game against the Lightning.

