Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Unavailable Saturday
Vlasic (upper body) won't play Saturday against the Ducks.
Vlasic is still feeling the effects of the high hit he took from Nashville's Ryan Johansen on Wednesday, so Dylan Demelo will occupy his spot in the lineup against Anaheim. The Sharks should release another update on the veteran blueliner's status ahead of Wednesday game against the Lightning.
More News
-
Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Excluded from practice Friday•
-
Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Questionable after high hit•
-
Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Lights lamp on man advantage•
-
Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Off to slow start•
-
Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Signs long-term extension with San Jose•
-
Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Will represent Canada•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...