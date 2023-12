Vlasic (personal) will not play Sunday against Vegas, Max Miller of The Hockey News reports.

Vlasic has moved in and out of the lineup recently as a healthy scratch but will now miss some time due to personal reasons. It's unclear how long he's expected to be out but the Sharks will be back in action Tuesday against Winnipeg. The 36-year-old has one assist with a minus-10 rating through 16 games.