Vlasic registered a goal in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Ducks.

The Sharks were finally able to plug captain Logan Couture (lower body) in the lineup for his season debut, and it paid immediate dividends, as the point-packing pivot fed Vlasic on the rush for the game's first goal. The Sharks rank dead last in scoring at 2.04 goals per game, with Pickles picking up just three points through 24 games, but Couture being back in the fold should stop the bleeding to a tangible degree.