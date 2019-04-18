Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Will dress for Game 4

Vlasic (undisclosed) will return to action for Thursday's Game 4 versus the Golden Knights, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

With the Sharks trailing 2-1 in their opening-round series versus the Golden Knights, they will get some reinforcements along the blueline in the form of the veteran blueliner. Vlasic posted a plus-1 rating during the first two games of the series and notched a goal and an assist in Game 1 and could play a pivotal role if the Sharks are to make a comeback. Pickles saw a dip in his production to just 25 points, in part due to a drop in power play time.